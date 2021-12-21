Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

IWB traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $205.71 and a 1 year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

