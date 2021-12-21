Validity Trading Up 13.4% This Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. Validity has a total market cap of $27.02 million and $2.97 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00012456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005423 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00368335 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,469,114 coins and its circulating supply is 4,464,181 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars.

