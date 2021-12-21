Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.45

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and traded as high as $45.28. Value Line shares last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 12,302 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $431.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
