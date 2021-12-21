Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.45

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and traded as high as $45.28. Value Line shares last traded at $45.28, with a volume of 12,302 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $431.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Value Line during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Value Line by 18.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Value Line by 64.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Value Line by 4.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

