VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 205,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,404,253 shares.The stock last traded at $25.93 and had previously closed at $25.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,594 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

