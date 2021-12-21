VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 205,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,404,253 shares.The stock last traded at $25.93 and had previously closed at $25.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,594 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,999,000 after purchasing an additional 682,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,441 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

