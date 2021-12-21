Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after buying an additional 259,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 720,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after buying an additional 59,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $142.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.