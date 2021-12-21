Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $131,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.31.

