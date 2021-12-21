Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.49

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.49 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 23244362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

