Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 221,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

