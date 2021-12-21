Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278,685 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $61,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 133,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 160,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571,457. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

