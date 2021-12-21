Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $307.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.