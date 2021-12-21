Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lowered by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.22 and its 200-day moving average is $301.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

