Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,671 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $111.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

