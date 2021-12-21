Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lifted by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

