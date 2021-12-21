Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.