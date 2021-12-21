Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $82.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

