Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,684 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 91,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.