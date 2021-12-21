Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 556,326 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after buying an additional 204,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 149,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.45 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

