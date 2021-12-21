Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VOO stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $421.70. 252,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,671. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.11 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

