Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

VOOG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.75. The company had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.64. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.97 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

