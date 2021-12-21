Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

