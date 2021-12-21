Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is BCM Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 35.2% of BCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $131,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $232.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.