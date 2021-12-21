Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 212,758 shares.The stock last traded at $151.57 and had previously closed at $151.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

