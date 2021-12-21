Vectorspace AI (VXV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180.33 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $180.33 million and $1.00 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00009530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,802,812 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

