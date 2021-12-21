Vega Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.74 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Vega Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.74 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.64 or 0.00017637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,083 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

