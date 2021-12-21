Veil (VEIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,044.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, Veil has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2,044.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,107.72 or 0.98645337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00275381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.42 or 0.00398662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00144024 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

