Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Truist Securities

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. Vericel has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3,830.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $150,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

