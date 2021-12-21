Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 107.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.42% of Verisk Analytics worth $464,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 508,260 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $82,712,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

