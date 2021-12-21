Verso (NYSE:VRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 152,243 shares.The stock last traded at $27.00 and had previously closed at $27.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRS. TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -13.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 571.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 167,541 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 122,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the third quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Verso by 21.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

