Verso Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. Verso has a market cap of $4.79 million and $132,302.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.57 or 0.08184661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,232.89 or 1.00198251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

