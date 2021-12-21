Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.06). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veru stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $506.59 million, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.51. Veru has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

