Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.09 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $13,242.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00318266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

