VIBE Trading Down 32.9% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. VIBE has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $96,584.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006725 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

