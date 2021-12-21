Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.99. 34,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 42,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.