Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Hits $0.0000

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 221,290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

