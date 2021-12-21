Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
VIR traded down $7.79 on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
