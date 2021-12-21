Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 15,174 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VIR traded down $7.79 on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.