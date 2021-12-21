Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $51.16

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.16, but opened at $49.13. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 19,881 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,158 shares of company stock worth $3,754,922 in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

