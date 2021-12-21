Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 4,694 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. 3,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $56.05.

