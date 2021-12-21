Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 66,325 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,325 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 4.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,563,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 718,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,737 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 766,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,960 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after acquiring an additional 79,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.93. 175,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,502. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88.

