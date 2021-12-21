Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. Duck Creek Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Duck Creek Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,912,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after buying an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,531,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after buying an additional 609,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after buying an additional 517,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,284 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $29.61. 1,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,685. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.54 and a beta of -1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.80 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,003 shares of company stock worth $1,937,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

