Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 353,355 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 353,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,000. Farfetch accounts for 2.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Farfetch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $45,193,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,537. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

