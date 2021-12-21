Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 61,233 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,233 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 1.43% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 151,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,937. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.