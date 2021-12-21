Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.36. 11,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,907. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

