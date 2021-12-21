Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,278 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 2.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

RBLX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,345,156. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,525 shares of company stock worth $59,906,859 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

