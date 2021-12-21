Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $17.83 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 3.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Loop Capital upped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Snowflake stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,070. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.13 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $11,599,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,347,479 shares of company stock worth $810,911,058 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

