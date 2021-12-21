Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.2% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,291. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

