Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,748. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $82.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

