Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.10. 1,570,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.96.

