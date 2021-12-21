Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $11.93 Million Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 226,755 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,930,000. UiPath makes up approximately 2.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $4,518,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 28,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. UiPath’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

