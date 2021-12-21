Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 374,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Skillz by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955,983. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 19,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.