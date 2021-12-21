Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 148,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,000. Dynatrace comprises about 1.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

DT traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.06. 2,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

